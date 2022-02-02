RECORDED | Judicial Service Commission holds media briefing
02 February 2022 - 14:01
The spokespersons of the Judicial Service Commission are briefing the media on the chief justice interview process thus far, and when and how briefings will take place between now and the conclusion of the deliberations, scheduled for Saturday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.