South Africa

RECORDED | Judicial Service Commission holds media briefing

02 February 2022 - 14:01 By TimesLIVE

The spokespersons of the Judicial Service Commission are briefing the media on the chief justice interview process thus far, and when and how briefings will take place between now and the conclusion of the deliberations, scheduled for Saturday.

READ MORE:

Maya supports 'traditional view' that judges speak through their judgments

Supreme Court of Appeal president Justice Mandisa Maya said on Wednesday that judges speak through their judgments.
News
1 hour ago

SA has always been ready for a female chief justice, says judge Maya

SA has always been ready to have a female chief justice and has had strong women capable of filling this post, Supreme Court of Appeal ...
News
2 hours ago

Not being from ConCourt a huge advantage for chief justice post: Maya

Supreme Court of Appeal president Mandisa Maya says it is a huge advantage that she is not from the ranks of the Constitutional Court if she were to ...
News
2 hours ago

Is SA ready for a female chief justice? Mbuyiseli Madlanga seems unsure

The judge, himself a candidate for the position, evaded the question when interviewed for the role on Tuesday
News
17 hours ago
