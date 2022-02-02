South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Judicial Service Commission holds public interview for next chief justice

02 February 2022 - 08:55 By TimesLIVE

Constitutional Court justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga was the first candidate to be interviewed for the chief justice position.

On Wednesday Supreme Court of Appeal judge president Mandisa Maya will be interviewed. 

The 57-year-old’s legal career dates back to the 1980s in Mthatha.

She is a former court interpreter and prosecutor, and during her career she was also an assistant state law adviser and a law lecturer at what was then the University of Transkei.

The former acting labour court judge was one of the first female judges in the Eastern Cape high court.

TimesLIVE

