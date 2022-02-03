WATCH | 35 horses rescued from Orange River flooding

Horses trapped on islands in the flooded Orange River near Alexander Bay were rescued on Wednesday in an “intense” mission.

Hugo Foot, NSRI Port Nolloth station commander, said they assisted the organisations Have a Heart and Network for Animals to save the horses. Four Namibians launched their two private boats to help from their side of the river.

“The wild horses had been trapped on small islands in rising waters and some of the horses were reported to be tethered,” he said.