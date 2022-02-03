Beware of these fake courses! — UKZN warns prospective students of enrolment scam

The University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) has warned prospective students to be wary of scammers conducting registration for courses that no longer exist.

This week, the university said it had been made aware of a group of individuals who were making false representations and claiming to be administrators of two programmes that the university discontinued years ago.

“The university’s Primary Health Care Programme (PHC) and the Bachelor of Nursing Advanced Practice Programme (BNAP) were discontinued a few years ago.

“Note that UKZN no longer offers these programmes,” said the university.

Applicants are cautioned to be vigilant and only seek enrolment information from official university channels. They are also urged to report any suspicious behaviour or correspondence.

“Any information presented by any person around the programmes should be regarded as a scam. Members of the public are urged not to become victims of this unacceptable and criminal activity conducted in the name of the University of KwaZulu-Natal,” said the university.