'Bogus cops' wanted for Free State post office robbery

Three armed suspects wearing police masks robbed a post office at gunpoint in the Free State on Thursday.

A white Toyota Camry with a Botswana registration number was seen speeding off from the scene.

Police spokesperson Capt Stephen Thakeng said the attack happened at 7.45am.

“A manager at Wesselsbron post office was with two employees and a security officer when they were forced to get into the back offices of the business premises. They were tied up at gunpoint. The manager was forced to open the safe and an undisclosed amount of cash was robbed,” he said.

“The three suspects were seen driving from the scene in a white Toyota Camry driven by a white male person.”

A case of armed robbery has been registered for investigation.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact Det Capt Tieho Flyman of provincial organised crime investigation at 082-536-2683 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111.

