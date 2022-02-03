South Africa

Chief justice candidate Maya supports specialised corruption courts but says SA can’t afford them

Maya said SA might not have the financial muscle to establish specialised courts

03 February 2022 - 12:00
Supreme Court of Appeal president Mandisa Maya says SA cannot afford specialised courts.
Image: ALON SKUY

SA, with its limited resources, cannot afford specialised courts to deal with cases of corruption and gender-based violence (GBV), says chief justice candidate and Supreme Court of Appeal president Mandisa Maya on Wednesday.

Maya was responding to EFF leader Julius Malema who quizzed her about the establishment of specialised courts.

State capture commission chair and acting chief justice Raymond Zondo handed over part 2 of his report into state capture to President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier this week.

Malema said this was not enough considering the amount of money spent to support the work of the commission, and establishing specialised courts would demonstrate SA’s seriousness about tackling and rooting out corruption in government.

Maya said while she agreed with Malema, SA might not have the financial muscle to establish specialised courts. 

I think every right thinking South African would agree that’s a fine idea but I don’t know if we would be able to create such courts with the resources we have now. The courts are struggling with their workload, we are short-staffed. We all know what’s going on."

Malema said if elected, Maya would inherit a judiciary that lacks public trust because it is allegedly notorious for dragging its feet in finalising court cases.

He said victims of GBV remained marginalised by the judicial system because “it takes forever” to resolve cases.

Maya admitted the judicial process faced challenges and the judiciary might need to “do an introspection and check if we are to blame for this change of attitude towards the institution.” 

