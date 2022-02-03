South Africa

Covid-19: SA records 3,266 cases and 82 deaths in 24 hours

03 February 2022 - 20:34 By TimesLIVE
The NICD reported that there were 82 Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the past day. Of these, 12 were in the past 24 to 48 hours.
Image: Fredlin Adriaan

SA recorded 3,266 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Thursday.

Of the new cases, the most were in Gauteng (1,005), which was the only province to record more than 1,000 cases in 24 hours. The Western Cape (547) was next worst-hit, followed by KwaZulu-Natal (396) and Limpopo (380).

The NICD also reported that, according to health department data, there were 82 Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the past day. Of these, 12 were in the past 24 to 48 hours.

This means that there have been 3,616,075 total cases and 95,545 fatalities recorded since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020.

There were also 127 hospital admissions in the past day, meaning that 5,012 people are now receiving treatment in hospital for Covid-19 complications.

TimesLIVE

