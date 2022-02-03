Dunstan Mlambo outlines what he will do if appointed chief justice

The SA judiciary is functional and has lived up to the promise of delivering justice despite challenges such as access to courts, Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo said on Thursday.

Mlambo is the third of four candidates to be interviewed for the position of chief justice. The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interviewed Constitutional Court justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga on Tuesday and Supreme Court of Appeal president Mandisa Maya on Wednesday. It will interview acting chief justice Raymond Zondo on Friday.

Mlambo said his vision, if appointed chief justice, is to have an efficient and effective judiciary that is independent and able to fulfil its mandate as set out in the constitution.

He said there were perceptions among South Africans that the constitution has not delivered and is not achieving its purpose.

“There is loss of confidence in the judiciary, loss of confidence in the justice system as well as the rule of law. More worrying, the judiciary operates in a somewhat toxic environment — toxic in the sense that the judiciary is attacked on a number of fronts.

“You have unfounded claims of corruption against members of the judiciary. But more worrying is I can tell you as head of the court, starting in the labour court and the high court, that there is corruption growing involving court operations in SA,” Mlambo said.