South Africa

Durban funeral parlour fined R5k for illegal dumping

We didn’t know, says management

03 February 2022 - 11:11 By TIMESLIVE
Doves funeral services employees were caught in the act dumping what is believed to be mud at an open area in Cato Crest on Thursday
Doves funeral services employees were caught in the act dumping what is believed to be mud at an open area in Cato Crest on Thursday
Image: Supplied

Doves funeral services was fined R5,000 by members of the metro police on Thursday after employees were caught illegally dumping “mud” in an open area in Cato Crest, Durban. 

Metro police spokesperson Parboo Sewpersad urged the community and public at large to be their eyes and ears with factual information which can lead to prosecution and sometimes subsequent arrest of the perpetrators. 

Samantha Wessels, Durban operations manager for Doves Funeral Parlour, confirmed the company had been fined R5,000 and said they were at the site cleaning up the mess. 

Wessels disputed claims the waste being dumped was medical waste. 

“It was not medical waste, it was mud from vehicles which had been cleaned and loaded into a container. It doesn’t excuse our employees from doing this and they have already been dealt with,” she said.

Wessels didn’t elaborate on what action was taken against staff. 

She said they were unaware their driver had done this, saying it was the first instance brought to their attention. 

“Management was totally unaware of the fact,” she said. 

Parboo said: “The community can call 031-361-0000 and obtain a reference number for a call or complaint.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Poison gas ship’s chemical cargo to be dumped off the west coast

About 1,500 tonnes of toxic chemicals aboard a bulk carrier will be dumped in the sea off the west coast, the SA Maritime Safety Authority said on ...
News
3 weeks ago

Cape Town allocates R300m to tackle illegal dumping headache

Councillor Xanthea Limberg, responsible for water and waste, launched the second phase of the city's rapid response programme to “support existing ...
News
3 months ago

Funeral parlours are running out of coffins as Covid and looting take their toll

Funeral businesses are under threat as riots and looting have made it challenging to get coffins
News
6 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Meet Tebogo Johane — the shack architect South Africa
  2. Absa fraud accused spent R200,000 on clothes in one day, court hears News
  3. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your payment in ... South Africa
  4. ‘You're a disgraceful leader’ — Inside Herman Mashaba’s spicy exchange with ... South Africa
  5. The heat is on: SAPS spokesperson turns his aim on police stations in KZN News

Latest Videos

The curious case of Zandile Mafe: What you need to know before his bail ...
Chief Justice interviews: ‘Feminist' Madlanga calls for judges to ...