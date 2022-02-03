Joey Haarhoff's son convicted in New Zealand on paedophilia charge

The son of the infamous Joey Haarhoff — the woman who helped paedophile and serial killer Gert van Rooyen commit his crimes — has been convicted of molesting a young girl in New Zealand.

Braam Haarhoff, 52, was found guilty on eight charges, including rape, in the district court of Manukau in Auckland earlier this year.

His sister Amor van der Westhuizen confirmed the charges to Sunday Times Daily on Thursday.

Haarhoff was arrested in 2018. At the time, New Zealand police spokesperson Abigail Thomas told TimesLIVE that a 48-year-old man was arrested and charged with unlawful sexual connection‚ attempted rape and indecent assault.

Haarhoff, an electrician, committed the offence a few months after entering the country as a resident.

Van Rooyen and Joey Haarhoff are believed to have murdered at least six young girls — Tracy-Lee Scott-Crossley‚ 14, Fiona Harvey‚ 12, Joan Horn‚ 12, Odette Boucher‚ 11, Anne-Marie Wapenaar‚ 12, and Yolanda Wessels‚ 13 — between 1988 and 1989. Their bodies have never been found.

In 1990‚ Van Rooyen shot Haarhoff before turning the gun on himself as police closed in on them.

TimesLIVE