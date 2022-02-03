South Africa

Joey Haarhoff's son convicted in New Zealand on paedophilia charge

03 February 2022 - 16:35
Gert van Rooyen and Joey Haarhoff. Haarhoff's son Braam has been convicted of child molestation in New Zealand. File photo.
Gert van Rooyen and Joey Haarhoff. Haarhoff's son Braam has been convicted of child molestation in New Zealand. File photo.
Image: Sunday Times archives

The son of the infamous Joey Haarhoff — the woman who helped paedophile and serial killer Gert van Rooyen commit his crimes — has been convicted of molesting a young girl in New Zealand.

Braam Haarhoff, 52, was found guilty on eight charges, including rape, in the district court of Manukau in Auckland earlier this year.

His sister Amor van der Westhuizen confirmed the charges to Sunday Times Daily on Thursday.

Haarhoff was arrested in 2018. At the time, New Zealand police spokesperson Abigail Thomas told TimesLIVE that a 48-year-old man was arrested and charged with unlawful sexual connection‚ attempted rape and indecent assault.

Haarhoff, an electrician, committed the offence a few months after entering the country as a resident.

Van Rooyen and Joey Haarhoff are believed to have murdered at least six young girls — Tracy-Lee Scott-Crossley‚ 14, Fiona Harvey‚ 12, Joan Horn‚ 12, Odette Boucher‚ 11, Anne-Marie Wapenaar‚ 12, and Yolanda Wessels‚ 13 — between 1988 and 1989. Their bodies have never been found.

In 1990‚ Van Rooyen shot Haarhoff before turning the gun on himself as police closed in on them.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Hillsong megachurch founder forced to quit over 1970s sex abuse allegations

Brian Houston denies he knows about the abuse of a young man, but is stepping down until the end of the year
World
4 days ago

Leigh Matthews’ parents contest killer Donovan Moodley’s request for parole

After serving less than 17 years of the life sentence he received for kidnapping and shooting student Leigh Matthews with hollow-point bullets, ...
News
1 week ago

St Andrew’s headmaster resigns after review board’s decision on ‘grooming’ of boys by ex coach

St Andrew’s College headmaster Alan Thompson has stepped down with immediate effect after a review board found the school’s former water polo coach ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Meet Tebogo Johane — the shack architect South Africa
  2. Absa fraud accused spent R200,000 on clothes in one day, court hears News
  3. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your payment in ... South Africa
  4. ‘You're a disgraceful leader’ — Inside Herman Mashaba’s spicy exchange with ... South Africa
  5. Netcare to close underperforming Gauteng hospital unless buyer is found South Africa

Latest Videos

The curious case of Zandile Mafe: What you need to know before his bail ...
Chief Justice interviews: ‘Feminist' Madlanga calls for judges to ...