Judge Mlambo rejects claim that his court favours current administration

Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo on Thursday dismissed suggestions that the Gauteng high court favours President Cyril Ramaphosa's administration.

Mlambo was responding to a question by Judicial Service Commission (JSC) commissioner Griffiths Madonsela during his interview for the position of chief justice.

The JSC interviewed Constitutional Court justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga on Tuesday and Supreme Court of Appeal president Mandisa Maya on Wednesday. The JSC will interview acting chief justice Raymond Zondo on Friday.

Madonsela said there has been a trend where cases involving the previous administration, which at first had been heard in the Western Cape High Court, were later litigated in the Pretoria high court.

“The perception is that your court, under your leadership and how you allocate judges, ensures there [are] always adverse judgments against the previous administration and that is why people preferred it,” Madonsela said.