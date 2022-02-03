South Africa

Maritzburg constable in the dock for assault and robbery

03 February 2022 - 17:15 By Mfundo Mkhize
A KZN cop was arrested for assault and robbery after an incident on January 24. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/thawornnurak

A Mountain Rise police constable found himself on the wrong side of the law on Thursday when he appeared in the Pietermaritzburg magistrate’s court for robbery and aggravated assault.

Const Sheldon Stieger, 34, made a brief appearance before magistrate Nitesh Binessarie. He said he didn’t have any previous convictions or pending cases against him.

According to the charge sheet, Stieger is alleged to have assaulted two men, stabbing one in the head with a broken beer bottle, in the vicinity of Tajodeem Road in Northdale on January 24. He is accused of taking a Samsung A30 cellphone and R950 in cash.

The state opposed bail as they didn’t have Stieger’s full profile, including an alternative address, and he was remanded until February 9.

Binessarie asked Stieger’s legal representative to provide the court with the outstanding information.

TimesLIVE

