Murderer will sit for 25 years for killing two cops and his accomplice in 2019

A man has received a 25-year sentence for killing two policemen and his accomplice in KwaZulu-Natal in 2019.

Nkanyiso Nzama, 30, was sentenced at the Pietermaritzburg high court on Wednesday for killing Const Thandoluhle Mhlongo and Mazwi Zuke in Kranskop.

According to the Directorate for Priority Crime (Hawks), Mhlongo and Zuke were at Kranskop CBD on March 15 2019, when they were shot at by Nzima, who was driving past in a white Mercedes-Benz.

Mhlongo died at the scene. Zuke and other two victims were taken to hospital, where Zuke died on arrival.

According to a statement by the Hawks on Thursday evening, a 9mm pistol was found at the scene. The getaway vehicle was found later, burning at the Mizpah area in the uMzinyathi district municipality.

Two bodies were also found with gunshot wounds not far from the burning vehicle.

“A case of double murder and attempted murder was reported at Kranskop police station and Hawks members from Durban serious organised crime investigation attended the crime scene.

“Members worked tirelessly and collected all necessary evidence and within a week Nzama and his accomplice were arrested. His bail was successfully opposed and he was in custody until he was sentenced [on Wednesday].”

Nzama was given 25 years for Mhlongo's murder and another 25 years for Zuke's. He was given a further 15 years for the murder of his second accomplice, and seven years' imprisonment for each count of attempted murder.

Further to that, Nzima was given seven years' imprisonment for the unlawful possession of a firearm and five years for unlawful possession of ammunition.

His sentences will run concurrently.

