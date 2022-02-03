POLL | Do you agree with SA donating R50m to Cuba?

The department of international relations and co-operation sparked outrage and fierce debate this week when it said the government would donate R50m to Cuba.

Deputy minister of international relations and co-operation Alvin Botes told a parliamentary portfolio committee the donation would help food security in that country amid US sanctions.

“I thought it is important that the parliamentary committee and yourself chair, and members to get briefed about the fact that we have committed to allocate an amount of R50m for special intervention purposes as it relates to the Cuban people, who have experienced real food security challenges, because of the extra territory sanctions that have been levelled against Cuba by the US,” said Botes.

Many slammed the move, saying the money could be better used at home to help the many South Africans living below the poverty line.

Others praised the donation, saying it will greatly help those in Cuba who are struggling.