Sexual harassment rumour designed to 'poison my candidature': Mlambo

He asked where the rumour came from, and whether there was any substance to it.

“Are there any victims somewhere out there who might come out when you are chief justice, which would embarrass the country? Or is this just one of those where people just smear without any foundation?” Mpofu asked.

Mlambo replied: “There is no substance to that rumour, and I think it is an insidious, poisonous rumour.”

Mlambo said when he heard about the allegations he was shocked, and was hoping someone would come forward and say she had been abused by him so he could respond — but nobody did.

“It is unfortunate that people are using people’s names willy-nilly in spreading rumours of this nature,” he said.

Another commissioner, National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, asked Mlambo when he became aware of the rumour and whether there had been any discussion between himself and the now-retired chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng regarding the matter.