Shoprite has opened bursaries for the 2022 and 2023 academic years — here’s how you can apply

03 February 2022 - 14:00
The Shoprite Group has opened bursary applications for students for the 2022 and 2023 academic years.
Image: REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde/File Photo

The supermarket retailer said the bursaries are to support students studying or intending to study scarce skills such as food science, pharmacy, chartered accounting, logistics, information technology and retail business management.

Shoprite’s bursaries provide financial assistance towards tuition and on-campus accommodation, and are also linked to work-back agreements — ensuring job opportunities upon graduation.

“These bursaries offer students in the fields of accounting, food sciences and information technology an opportunity to further their studies and then go on to work for Africa’s largest retailer,” said the group

The group encouraged registered university students with a 65% aggregate or higher to apply for the bursary programme. 

Applications for IT, accounting and food sciences bursaries are open until April 30. Retail business management, pharmacy and supply chain bursary applications will open in July.

How can I apply for the bursary? 

Applications must be done online. You will first be required to register an account on the Shoprite Careers portal.

Once you have created an account, you will be required to submit clear copies of the following compulsory supporting documentation:

  • ID document (certified copy)
  • Matric certificate
  • Latest tertiary academic record

If any items are missing, your application will be disregarded.

What are the bursary requirements?

Applicants are required to meet the following minimum entry criteria before applying;

  • Be a SA citizen with a valid ID
  • 27 years old and younger
  • Have completed matric and obtained a minimum average of 60% 
  • Be currently studying within one of the aforementioned fields of study and have obtained a minimum average of 60% for the first semester

What does the bursary cover?

The bursary ranges from R30,000 to R60,000, depending on the course of study and institution. 

The bursaries aim to cover tuition fees, prescribed books, and accommodation allowances.

