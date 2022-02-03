Eusebius on TimesLIVE

WATCH | Will Zondo's call for consequences be heeded?

Part 2 of the state capture inquiry report has been released and again put the spotlight on malfeasance at state-owned enterprises Denel and Transnet.



If state capture inquiry chairperson and acting chief justice Raymond Zondo gets his way, “abuse of power” will become a criminal offence that carries a maximum penalty of a fine of up to R200m or 20 years in prison, or both. ..