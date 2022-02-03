What foods can I eat to support my immune system during the pandemic?

Eating healthy and nutritious foods during the Covid-19 pandemic is beneficial for the immune system.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says while none of the healthy foods, including fruits and vegetables, prevents the transmission of Covid-19, maintaining a healthy diet is vital.

“The immune system requires the support of many nutrients. It is recommended to consume a variety of foods for a healthy and balanced diet, including whole grains, legumes, vegetables, fruits, nuts and animal source foods,” says the WHO.

It added there is no evidence supporting claims that people can get Covid-19 from eating fruits and vegetables.