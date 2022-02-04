South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Covid isn't over, but Europe is entering a new phase

Worshippers wearing face masks visit the Wong Tai Sin temple, which was closed on the first three days of the Lunar New Year of the Tiger to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Hong Kong, China February 4, 2022.
Could my shoes be spreading the coronavirus?

 

WHO Europe director Hans Kluge says that the pandemic is not over, but the Covid-19 situation in Europe is changing. Kluge cites high vaccination rates, the milder Omicron variant and the end of winter as factors that create an opportunity to take control of virus transmission.

New Zealand delays full reopening until October

After being largely closed off for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, New Zealand has announced a phased reopening of its border.

