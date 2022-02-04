COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Covid isn't over, but Europe is entering a new phase
04 February 2022 - 06:15
February 04 2022 - 07:00
Could my shoes be spreading the coronavirus?
February 04 2022 - 06:30
Covid isn't over, but Europe is entering a new phase
WHO Europe director Hans Kluge says that the pandemic is not over, but the Covid-19 situation in Europe is changing. Kluge cites high vaccination rates, the milder Omicron variant and the end of winter as factors that create an opportunity to take control of virus transmission.
February 04 2022 - 06:00
New Zealand delays full reopening until October
After being largely closed off for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, New Zealand has announced a phased reopening of its border.
#COVID19 UPDATE: 30,785 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 3,266 new cases, representing a 10.6% positivity rate. Today, @HealthZA reports 82 deaths, of which 12 occurred in the past 24-48 hours. Total fatalities are 95,545 to date. More here: https://t.co/Ap1gdYcqJx pic.twitter.com/5nAi6KKhTt— NICD (@nicd_sa) February 3, 2022
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.