South Africa

Dunstan Mlambo played to his strengths of being a 'techno savvy' judge and good administrator: expert

04 February 2022 - 07:38 By Nomahlubi Sonjica
Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo set out a good case of being an institution builder, good at administration and techno savvy, says a Judges Matter commentator.
Image: Felix Dlangamandla via Gallo

Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo played to his strengths as an institution builder and a technologically savvy judge, among other things, during his interview for the position of chief justice.

“I think overall he did well. He was able to give a clear vision and the context in which the judiciary finds itself and he spoke about the seven pillars,” said Mbekezeli Benjamin, research and advocacy officer at Judges Matter, about Mlambo’s performance in his interview on Thursday.

Mlambo was the third candidate to be interviewed this week for the position. Acting chief justice Raymond Zondo will get his chance to convince the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to recommend him on Friday.

Benjamin said to show how effective Mlambo’s vision statement was, some commissioners repeatedly made reference to it.

“He played to his strengths, which are that he is an institution builder, good at administration and he is techno savvy. He made it clear that he is a technological chief justice,” Benjamin said.

He said Mlambo had done a good job in giving the JSC practical examples of the work he has done to improve access to justice, such as helping in building and setting up the Limpopo and Mpumalanga high courts.

“He pushed on what he did at Legal Aid to improve it. His weak point was on jurisprudence and court judgments,” Benjamin said.

Mlambo was made to look like a political player, he said.

“He used loose language. I don’t know if he was trying to simplify things for the politicians. I did not hear him talk about jurisdiction.

“Even when he was explaining the cases, he was not convincing in his explanation about the distinction between Nkandla and CR17. He gave a response that made the people in the room back off.”

On the sexual harassment allegation against Mlambo, which advocate Dali Mpofu raised during the interview, Benjamin said it was surprising that the judge president was not told about it before the interview.

“The JSC ordinarily brings the objection to the candidate [before the interview] and the candidate prepares a response and the commissioners ask questions based on the written response.

“Here we have a situation where that process wasn’t followed. It was put to him as a rumour.”

In his response to the allegation, Mlambo told the commission it was made to torpedo his candidature for the position of chief justice.

“It started gaining steam in this process. Clearly its purpose is to poison my candidature,” Mlambo said.

He asked where the rumour came from and whether there was any substance to it.

“Are there any victims somewhere out there who might come out when you are chief justice which would embarrass the country? Or is this one of those where people smear without any foundation?” Mpofu asked.

TimesLIVE

