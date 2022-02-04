Dunstan Mlambo played to his strengths of being a 'techno savvy' judge and good administrator: expert

Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo played to his strengths as an institution builder and a technologically savvy judge, among other things, during his interview for the position of chief justice.

“I think overall he did well. He was able to give a clear vision and the context in which the judiciary finds itself and he spoke about the seven pillars,” said Mbekezeli Benjamin, research and advocacy officer at Judges Matter, about Mlambo’s performance in his interview on Thursday.

Mlambo was the third candidate to be interviewed this week for the position. Acting chief justice Raymond Zondo will get his chance to convince the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to recommend him on Friday.

Benjamin said to show how effective Mlambo’s vision statement was, some commissioners repeatedly made reference to it.

“He played to his strengths, which are that he is an institution builder, good at administration and he is techno savvy. He made it clear that he is a technological chief justice,” Benjamin said.

He said Mlambo had done a good job in giving the JSC practical examples of the work he has done to improve access to justice, such as helping in building and setting up the Limpopo and Mpumalanga high courts.

“He pushed on what he did at Legal Aid to improve it. His weak point was on jurisprudence and court judgments,” Benjamin said.