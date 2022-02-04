South Africa

Fana Mokoena says Malema and Mpofu's sexual misconduct questions for Mlambo were 'fair'

04 February 2022 - 09:00
Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo addressed questions about rumours of sexual misconduct against him. File photo
Image: Busi Mbatha

Former EFF MP Fana Mokoena says Dali Mpofu and Julius Malema acted fairly when they asked Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo about rumours of sexual misconduct during his Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interview for the chief justice position.

Mpofu and Malema asked Mlambo to clear the air on rumours about him sexually harassing women, including those who wanted to be judges.

While Mlambo denied the rumours, many slammed the two.

Mokoena weighed in on the debate the questions caused, saying they were fair.

"They’re not accusing him. No evidence is needed. They raised the rumours now, as Mpofu says, 'please clarify in case it comes up when you’re already a CJ'.

"He further asks: 'Are there any people out there you know of who might come and accuse you?' Fair question."

Mpofu said it was important for Mlambo to set the record straight in case questions about the issue are raised in future. If the rumour is true, it would warrant impeachment and embarrass the judiciary, said Mpofu

Mlambo dismissed the rumours as insidious and said it was unfortunate the issue was raised during his interview. 

“I think it's an insidious, poisonous rumour. There is no substance to it. When I heard about it I was shocked and hoping that someone would come up and say, ‘I’m one of those sexually harassed by judge president Mlambo’. It is unfortunate that people are using people's names willy-nilly in spreading rumours of this nature,” said Mlambo. 

He said he had appointed several women to act in the courts, adding the rumours were dangerous as they may be interpreted to imply he was sexually involved with the women appointed.

