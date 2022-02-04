South Africa

Four people serving lengthy jail terms for murder of Pofadder hotelier

04 February 2022 - 07:52 By TimesLIVE
Leon and Suretha Brits in happier times.
Image: Facebook

Two men were handed life sentences for the murder of Northern Cape hotelier Leon Brits in the Upington high court on Thursday, joining his widow and another accomplice behind bars.

Enrich Williams, 36, and Amantle Bareki, 25, were also sentenced to 15 years for armed robbery and 10 years for illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. The sentences will run concurrently, said police spokesperson Lt-Col Sergio Kock.

In November, Suretha Brits was sentenced to an effective 25 years in jail for her role in the murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Jacques van Vuuren, 37, was sentenced to 20 years behind bars in March.

Brits’ body was found floating in a swimming pool at one of the couple’s properties in Pofadder on October 7 2020. He had been stabbed several times. Valuables, including firearms, diamonds and cash, were taken from the premises.

TimesLIVE

