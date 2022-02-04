Health minister says Ramaphosa will get report, recommendations on vaccine mandate next week

When President Cyril Ramaphosa convenes the national coronavirus command council (NCCC) meeting next week, it is expected he will receive a report with recommendations about whether SA will make Covid-19 vaccinations mandatory.

This was the assurance given to the nation on Friday by health minister Joe Phaahla when he provided an update on the fight against Covid-19 and the national vaccination rollout programme.

“We had expected our directors-general, under the National Joint (Natjoints) committee, would have finalised the proposal on the mandate but it looks like that work was not concluded in time,” he said.

“When the president convenes the next NCCC meeting, we will expect that team to report and make recommendations so decisions can be taken.”

The government was expected to have made its decision on the matter by the end of January.