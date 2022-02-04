Here's what chief justice candidate Mlambo had to say about Zondo's Sisulu presser

If Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo emerges as the next chief justice, South Africans are unlikely to see him in press briefings.

Mlambo was in the hot seat on Thursday during his interview for the position of chief justice.

Judicial Service Commission (JSC) commissioner Julius Malema asked whether chief justices should “engage politicians” in media briefings to respond to issues raised by them.

Malema's question emanates from last month's press conference by acting chief justice Raymond Zondo in response to tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu's opinion piece about the constitution and the judiciary.

Mlambo responded by saying Zondo had consulted the heads of courts and furnished them with the full text of the minister's article.

During the consultation Zondo said he was inclined to respond to the minister's comments on the judiciary, a stance he supported.

Mlambo added that he was among the like-minded members of the judiciary who helped Zondo put together content for his response to Sisulu's article.

“I am one of the heads of courts who said 'I agree, you can issue a statement', and I also suggested some part of what he could say in that statement,” said Mlambo.

It was Zondo's decision, however, to address a live media briefing as opposed to issuing a statement, said Mlambo.

“It was his decision. There comes a time when you are a leader of an institution when you must make a decision in whatever form it comes. He took that decision and I cannot fault him if that is what you want. I am with him all the way in taking the decision to do what he did,” said Mlambo.

Malema asked Mlambo: “If appointed as CJ, are we likely to see you in press conferences exchanging with politicians?"

"Not necessarily, no. We have a communications policy in the office of the chief justice and the judiciary. I chair that committee and whenever there are issues that arise we source the spokesperson, contact the head of that court and provide a response, mostly media statements,” he said.