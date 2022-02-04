IN PICTURES | EFFSC threatens to make DUT ungovernable if demands over slain student not met

The EFF Students Command has given the Durban University of Technology until Wednesday to meet its demands for justice and accountability for the death of student Mlungisi Madonsela or it will render the university ungovernable.

The student body held its third commemoration on Friday for Madonsela who was shot dead on February 5 2019 in a protest.

The Justice for Mlungisi Madonsela Committee (JMMC) accused the institution of choosing to protect its image and profits over the interests of its community in dealing with Madonsela’s case.

“Mlungisi was killed in broad daylight and the killers are known but they have not spent even a day in prison. In defence of their interests, DUT instigated the commission of inquiry into his death.”

JMMC convener Sindiso Buthelezi said they rejected the biased recommendations in the commission's report.

“The report say nothing about what must be done to seek justice for Mlungisi but they implemented a recommendation dealing with what led to the injury of a staff member. They suspended and arrested comrades yet they have done nothing on what leads to protests on campus. That shows that they are selective in implementing recommendations.”

Buthelezi was also critical of the late justice Khayelihle Mthiyane who chaired the commission.

The student body's demand include renaming the new student centre building after Madonsela and paying reparations to the family.

Its memorandum was accepted by registrar Dr Maditsane Nkonoane.

EFFSC national president Mandla Shikwambana said the DUT council should respond to the demands by Wednesday or face ongoing student protests.

DUT didn't immediately respond to queries about the EFFSC's demands and threats.

TimesLIVE