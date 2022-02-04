‘Indian’ reference on drinks bill shocks customer
04 February 2022 - 11:01
The management at Gqeberha's popular Old Grey Sports Club, which came under fire after a staff member referred to a patron as “Indian” on the bill, says the matter has been resolved internally.
The club was slammed on social media after the patron shared a photograph of the bill on his Facebook page. ..
