South Africa

‘Indian’ reference on drinks bill shocks customer

Lynn Spence Senior Reporter
04 February 2022 - 11:01

The management at Gqeberha's popular Old Grey Sports Club, which came under fire after a staff member referred to a patron as “Indian” on the bill, says the matter has been resolved internally.

The club was slammed on social media after the patron shared a photograph of the bill on his Facebook page. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. State capture: Ex-Zuma attorney to be disbarred again? Legal Practice Council ... South Africa
  2. Netcare to close underperforming Gauteng hospital unless buyer is found South Africa
  3. Meet Tebogo Johane — the shack architect South Africa
  4. KZN Sharks Board removes nets as severe weather predicted South Africa
  5. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your payment in ... South Africa

Latest Videos

‘I didn’t sexually harass anyone’ Judge Mlambo defends allegations at chief ...
The curious case of Zandile Mafe: What you need to know before his bail ...