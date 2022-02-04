South Africa

LISTEN | I am not pro-Ramaphosa, I just made a lot of enemies, says Zondo

Acting chief justice Raymond Zondo was the last candidate interviewed for the chief justice position.
Acting chief justice Raymond Zondo says he is being accused of being pro-Ramaphosa with no facts to support the accusations, but it's not something he did not anticipate.

Listen:

Zondo is the final candidate being interviewed for the chief justice position.

Other candidates include Constitutional Court judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga, Supreme Court of Appeal president Mandisa Maya and Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo.

