LISTEN | Time for court modernisation and innovation, says chief justice hopeful Mlambo
04 February 2022 - 16:10
Chief justice hopeful Dunstan Mlambo wants modernisation and innovation in SA courts.
Listen:
Mlambo said technology could make the judiciary more efficient.
The Gauteng judge president was the third candidate interviewed for the position.
He said the delay in delivering judgments in certain cases is unacceptable.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.