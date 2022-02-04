South Africa

LISTEN | Time for court modernisation and innovation, says chief justice hopeful Mlambo

Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
04 February 2022 - 16:10
Dunstan Mlambo, judge president of the Gauteng Division of the High Court. File image.
Dunstan Mlambo, judge president of the Gauteng Division of the High Court. File image.
Image: Felix Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick/Gallo Images

Chief justice hopeful Dunstan Mlambo wants modernisation and innovation in SA courts. 

Listen:

Mlambo said technology could make the judiciary more efficient.

The Gauteng judge president was the third candidate interviewed for the position.

He said the delay in delivering judgments in certain cases is unacceptable.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

WATCH | Mlambo battles questions on sexual harassment, Ramaphosa bias in chief justice interview

Mlambo said he “valued his independence, impartiality and open-mindedness”.
Multimedia
20 hours ago

Fana Mokoena says Malema and Mpofu's sexual misconduct questions for Mlambo were 'fair'

While Mlambo denied the rumours, many slammed the two.
News
7 hours ago

RECORDED | JSC interviews judge president Dunstan Mlambo

Judge president Dunstan Mlambo is the third candidate to be interviewed for the chief justice position.
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Meet Tebogo Johane — the shack architect South Africa
  2. Netcare to close underperforming Gauteng hospital unless buyer is found South Africa
  3. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your payment in ... South Africa
  4. Absa fraud accused spent R200,000 on clothes in one day, court hears News
  5. The heat is on: SAPS spokesperson turns his aim on police stations in KZN News

Latest Videos

‘I didn’t sexually harass anyone’ Judge Mlambo defends allegations at chief ...
The curious case of Zandile Mafe: What you need to know before his bail ...