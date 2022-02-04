Madonsela warns Zondo’s ‘further investigation’ recommendations could lead to cold cases

“The difficulty about leaving things to further investigations is the crime trail gets cold,” says former public protector Thuli Madonsela.

Madonsela weighed in on state capture inquiry chair and acting chief justice Raymond Zondo’s recommendations for further investigations into those who are implicated in the state capture report.

Speaking on 702, Madonsela welcomed the release of the report, saying it will give the public a glimpse into SA’s “dysfunctional state”.

However, she said three years after the inquiry heard testimonies, she did not expect it to order further investigations into those implicated.

“When I ordered a state capture investigation, I ordered it to investigate. Therefore, I didn’t expect it to recommend further investigation. But with that said, we will judge the outcome of this commission of inquiry when we get the final report.