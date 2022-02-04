Tito Mboweni weighs in on black women loving their African hair, ‘not artificial Brazilian or Chinese wigs’
Former finance minister Tito Mboweni has ruffled feathers on social media by weighing in on the debate around weaves versus natural hair.
It started after he shared two pictures of a woman sporting braided hair with the caption: “I came across this African cornrows hairstyle. Beautiful when we are proud of our natural African hair.”
I came across this African cornrows hairstyle. Beautiful when we are proud of our natural African hair. pic.twitter.com/W0u94Lktkk— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) February 3, 2022
The tweet sparked responses from women who were quick to point out that by the former minister’s standards, the hairstyle was “not natural”, as it is braiding with natural and hair extensions.
Others claimed Mboweni had no right to comment on black women’s hair and said they should be allowed to do whatever they like.
Mboweni said he was not “making an opinion” about black women’s hair and told his followers not to burn him at the stake.
He said: “But honestly, in a democratic country, should we not freely discuss black awareness. Loving who we are and not artificial Brazilian or Chinese whigs [sic].”
But honestly, in a democratic country, should we not freely discuss black awareness. Loving who we are and not artificial Brazilian or Chinese whigs. Just asking. I am not making an opinion. Don’t burn me at the stake!— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) February 3, 2022
Did the former minister take it too far?
Here are some of the responses:
When will we have the GBV discussion? When will we have the discussion on young girls not affording sanitary pads? Those discussions are more important than what black women put on their heads - whether I’m natural or I have a wig is irrelevant baba! https://t.co/9K5LGCtUWG— Aspiring Slay Queen 💅🏽 (@95_lioness) February 4, 2022
🤐 Tatana Mboweni! Leave hair topics to the jazz singer and focus on your new job! Sincerely ………self aware and proud black woman😇 https://t.co/HjgLoNARTr— N'waPhahlela Mlambya (@Chemeng_AFE) February 3, 2022
this is a number 1 topic to avoid. everyone that attempts it is indeed burnt at the stake. 😂 https://t.co/2OX11FYrqf— my eyes are starving for beauty 👁 (@hazelwii1) February 3, 2022
Go chop some garlic & leave women’s business to women https://t.co/UkkB70J9k4— Musa Muhlari🇿🇦 (@MusaMuhlari) February 3, 2022
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.