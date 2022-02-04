Tito Mboweni weighs in on black women loving their African hair, ‘not artificial Brazilian or Chinese wigs’

The tweet sparked responses from women who were quick to point out that by the former minister’s standards, the hairstyle was “not natural”, as it is braiding with natural and hair extensions.

Others claimed Mboweni had no right to comment on black women’s hair and said they should be allowed to do whatever they like.

Mboweni said he was not “making an opinion” about black women’s hair and told his followers not to burn him at the stake.

He said: “But honestly, in a democratic country, should we not freely discuss black awareness. Loving who we are and not artificial Brazilian or Chinese whigs [sic].”