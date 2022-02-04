WATCH | Cash van muscles off Mercedes and saves loot from robbers

A group of armed suspects remain empty handed and on the run after a failed attempt at a cash in transit vehicle robbery on Thursday in the Western Cape.

According to police, the attempted robbery happened about 7.50am in Potsdam Road, Table View. Police said the would-be robbers were using two vehicles, a Mercedes-Benz and a BMW, with which they tried to force the transit vehicle off the road.

They opened fire on the driver, hitting him in the arm.