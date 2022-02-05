South Africa

Canine officer apprehends cable thief after airport power supply is disrupted

05 February 2022 - 14:42
A police dog apprehended a suspected cable thief in Gqeberha on February 3 2022.
Image: Supplied

A police dog apprehended a suspect after cable theft affected the power supply at the airport in Gqeberha on Thursday.

The canine officer, named K9 Max, was unleashed after the suspect failed to heed an instruction by police to stop running. Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said cable theft was a serious problem in the city.

“Cable theft is an ongoing problem in Nelson Mandela Bay and hampers the provision of basic services and impacts on the infrastructure,” said Naidu.   

“On Thursday ... Gqeberha K9 members received and immediately acted on information about a suspect busy stealing electrical cables next to the airport.

