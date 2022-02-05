COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Brazil sees 184,311 new coronavirus cases, 493 deaths
February 05 2022 - 14:17
DStv religious channel Daystar told to apologise for Covid-19 conspiracy show
MultiChoice’s religious channel 342 — Daystar — has been found guilty of contravening the Broadcasting Complaints Commission code of conduct in a segment about Covid-19 vaccinations and instructed to set the record straight.
BCCSA chairperson advocate Sunette Lötter’s judgment upheld a complaint about Daystar’s Ministry Now programme featuring discredited former research scientist Judy Mikovits and New York doctor Lawrence Palevsky, a leading proponent of the discredited conspiracy theory that vaccines are related to autism.
February 05 2022 - 08:00
Brazil sees 184,311 new coronavirus cases, 493 deaths
Brazil recorded 184,311 new coronavirus cases and 493 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Friday, although data was missing from the populous states of Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo.
Brazil has now registered over 26 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 630,494, according to ministry data.
-Reuters
