South Africa

Gqeberha community loots booze from hijacked liquor truck

05 February 2022 - 15:09
Community members looted booze from a hijacked truck in Motherwell on February 3 2022.
Community members looted booze from a hijacked truck in Motherwell on February 3 2022.
Image: Supplied

Gqeberha police recovered a hijacked liquor truck after the community looted its cargo.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said the truck was delivering liquor to various taverns in Motherwell around 1.30pm when the incident happened.

“In Zweliyazuza Street in NU2, the driver and his assistants were approached by armed men who ordered them to get into the truck and drive towards Mnundu Street in NU11. The liquor was offloaded at a house. The driver and his assistants managed to escape,” said Naidu.

WATCH | Lucky Lekgwathi relaunches his restaurant after looting

Legkwathi moved his joint from Kliptown in Soweto and relaunched it at Southdale Mall.
News
2 weeks ago

Naidu said the community also looted liquor from the truck.

Acting Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner Brig Thandiswa Kupiso warned that anyone found with stolen property will be arrested.  

“Actions such as this carried out by the community are criminal acts. We urge  communities to report these suspicious activities instead of engaging in them,” said Kupiso.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Murders down in festive season, nearly 25,000 drunks taken off the streets

South Africa's murder rate declined by 1.4% and 24,827 drunk drivers were taken off the country's roads during the festive period.
News
2 years ago

Durban police nab man suspected of hijacking liquor truck

A man allegedly involved in the hijacking of a liquor truck in Umlazi, Durban, is set to appear in court on Monday
News
2 years ago

Police arrest three suspects‚ recover hijacked liquor truck

Swift reaction by the police led to the recovery of a hijacked truck and the arrest of three suspects in Vereeniging on Tuesday. Police also ...
News
3 years ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Indian’ reference on drinks bill shocks customer South Africa
  2. State capture: Ex-Zuma attorney to be disbarred again? Legal Practice Council ... South Africa
  3. KZN Sharks Board removes nets as severe weather predicted South Africa
  4. Netcare to close underperforming Gauteng hospital unless buyer is found South Africa
  5. WATCH | Cash van muscles off Mercedes and saves loot from robbers South Africa

Latest Videos

Malema vs Lamola: Shouting match at JSC hearings as Zondo interviews for chief ...
“I am not pro anybody, I am not anti anybody” — justice Zondo on allegations of ...