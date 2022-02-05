Gqeberha community loots booze from hijacked liquor truck

Gqeberha police recovered a hijacked liquor truck after the community looted its cargo.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said the truck was delivering liquor to various taverns in Motherwell around 1.30pm when the incident happened.

“In Zweliyazuza Street in NU2, the driver and his assistants were approached by armed men who ordered them to get into the truck and drive towards Mnundu Street in NU11. The liquor was offloaded at a house. The driver and his assistants managed to escape,” said Naidu.