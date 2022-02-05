South Africa

Pupils taken to hospital after bees disrupt primary school athletics day

05 February 2022 - 09:07
A swarm of bees stung pupils during an athletics day at a Western Cape primary school.
Image: NATTHAPRAPHANIN JUNTRAKUL/123RF

A swarm of bees interrupted an athletics day at a Western Cape school on Thursday.

Three ambulances were sent to Liebenberg Primary in Malmesbury after a group of pupils were stung.

“The Western Cape government's health emergency medical services responded to an incident at Liebenberg Primary School in Malmesbury,” said spokesperson Deanna February.

“Ten patients were stung by a swarm of bees that flew over the crowd while the school’s athletics day was under way.

“A call for assistance came through to the West Coast emergency communication centre at 10.39am and a rescue vehicle and three ambulances were dispatched immediately.

“Two of the 10 patients were transported to Swartland and Malmesbury hospitals. The patients sustained minor injuries.”

TimesLIVE

