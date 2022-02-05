Stellenbosch University students angry after residence head utters k-word

Stellenbosch University has launched an investigation after a residence head used the k-word while telling students it was unacceptable.

University spokesperson Martin Viljoen told TimesLIVE the institution’s equality unit had launched a probe.

“Stellenbosch University confirms an incident in a residence in which a residence head used the k-word and the distress it caused among residents,” said Viljoen.

“The university places a very high premium on creating a culture of respect and human dignity among staff and students. As the university is deeply aware of the pain that the use of the word causes, the university views the matter in a serious light.”