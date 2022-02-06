South Africa

Arson suspected after fire at St George's Cathedral

06 February 2022 - 12:41
In a social media post, the dean of the cathedral, Reverend Michael Weeder, said that a fire had been reported at the Wale Street property in the early hours of Sunday.
In a social media post, the dean of the cathedral, Reverend Michael Weeder, said that a fire had been reported at the Wale Street property in the early hours of Sunday.
Image: Supplied

Arson is suspected after a fire broke out in the basement of St George's Cathedral in Cape Town in the early hours of Sunday.

In a social media post, the dean of the cathedral, Rev Michael Weeder, said the fire was an “act of arson”.

“It appears that a lit piece of cotton/gauze was thrown through the small, barred window near the steps leading up to the cathedral's Wale Street entrance. Someone was spotted running away from the cathedral,” Weeder said.

He said the burglar bars had to be broken so the firefighters could gain access.

“The cloister area door also had to be broken open as at one stage the firefighters thought the fire was actually inside the cathedral. A police docket has been opened and an investigation is in progress,” he said.

“I received an early morning WhatsApp note followed by a phone call from one of our cathedral wardens, Catherine de Jong, that there has been a fire in the basement of the Wale Street section of the cathedral.

“Franklin James, the cathedral administrator, after being alerted by CCID, got there just after 2am. He was there with the fire brigade.”

Weeder said an assessment showed there was no discernible damage done.

“Though the basement still needs to be accessed,” he said.

City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said an emergency call regarding smoke coming from the basement of the St. Georges Cathedral was received at 01:52am.

“As per the officer on scene, the person who needed to open the church had to come from Pinelands to open the doors. Eventually, permission was given to break one of the steel bars to gain access to the basement where the rubbish was burning,” he said.

Carelse said the fire was extinguished at 03:54.

“No damage to the structure was incurred,” he said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Wildfire that closed scenic California highway burns on, 500 evacuate

A wildfire that closed northern California's scenic coastal highway and threatened a famous bridge burned into its third night on Sunday, as some 500 ...
News
1 week ago

Durban residents warned about potentially harmful smoke from CBD fire

Residents of Durban have been warned of “possible harmful smoke” from a fire which started in the city centre on Friday.
News
2 weeks ago

At least 19 die in blaze, brawl at karaoke bar in Indonesia's Papua

At least 19 people have died after a karaoke bar in Indonesia's West Papua was set ablaze following a brawl between rival gangs of youths in the ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Indian’ reference on drinks bill shocks customer South Africa
  2. Headache for Ramaphosa as close ally is implicated in state capture Politics
  3. WATCH | Cash van muscles off Mercedes and saves loot from robbers South Africa
  4. ‘I fought for this country,’ says defiant Lindiwe Sisulu as ANC demands answers Politics
  5. Madonsela warns Zondo’s ‘further investigation’ recommendations could lead to ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Malema vs Lamola: Shouting match at JSC hearings as Zondo interviews for chief ...
“I am not pro anybody, I am not anti anybody” — justice Zondo on allegations of ...