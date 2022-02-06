South Africa

Carnival City casino reopens after main entrance engulfed by fire on Saturday evening

06 February 2022 - 10:19
The area that was damaged after the blaze was extinguished.
The area that was damaged after the blaze was extinguished.
Image: Supplied

Carnival City says authorities have given the clearance for the Gauteng casino to reopen after its main entrance was engulfed by fire on Saturday evening.

“Authorities have given the casino the all-clear to reopen for trade, but guests are requested to use the Welcome Centre entrance. Though videos being shared on social media convey a sense of a large fire, this was not the case. The exact cause for the fire still needs to be determined but Carnival City can confirm it was not caused by a deliberate or malicious act,” said Annemie Turk, Carnival City general manager.

Turk said the fire, which occurred outside the main entrance,, was contained to that area.

“Carnival City can reassure all guests that the fire was fully extinguished after about 15 minutes and did not spread to the interior of the building,” said Turk.

City of Ekurhuleni emergency services said the fire is suspected to have been caused by an electrical short circuit.

“On investigation, it was found that Fibreglass material from outside ... caught alight, suspected to have been caused by an electrical short circuit,” said City of Ekurhuleni emergency services spokesperson William Ntladi.

Ntladi said the fire alarm went off at 6.40pm on Saturday.

“Brakpan and Benoni central fire stations backed by Tsakane fire station, all responded swiftly to the scene. On arrival, offensive fire suppression was conducted and flames knocked down. Damping down was conducted and scene declared safe,” he said.

Ntladi said firefighters responded with a fleet of four fire engines and 24 personnel.

“No casualties were recorded on scene,” he said.

TimesLIVE

MORE

WATCH | Court denies bail to alleged parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe

A Cape Town court on Friday denied bail to the man charged with crimes including arson over the devastating fire in the parliamentary precinct in ...
News
1 day ago

WATCH | What Zandile Mafe will do if he’s released on bail this week

TimesLIVE Video brings you an update on the curious case of the parliament fire and the chief suspect, Zandile Mafe, ahead of his bail hearing on ...
News
2 days ago

How ship salvage experts saved Durban from potentially catastrophic explosion

Quick thinking and nerves of steel saved SA from a shipping disaster last month that could have been catastrophic, it emerged this week.
News
12 hours ago

Five people including a child die in fiery collision

Five people were killed in a collision between a truck and a sedan on Wednesday night when the vehicles burst into flames.
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Indian’ reference on drinks bill shocks customer South Africa
  2. Headache for Ramaphosa as close ally is implicated in state capture Politics
  3. WATCH | Cash van muscles off Mercedes and saves loot from robbers South Africa
  4. Madonsela warns Zondo’s ‘further investigation’ recommendations could lead to ... South Africa
  5. Here's what chief justice candidate Mlambo had to say about Zondo's Sisulu ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Malema vs Lamola: Shouting match at JSC hearings as Zondo interviews for chief ...
“I am not pro anybody, I am not anti anybody” — justice Zondo on allegations of ...