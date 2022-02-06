COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Thousands protest vaccine mandates in Canada, further fraying nerves

February 06 2022 - 13:37

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga confident schools ready for full-time attendance

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga was confident on Sunday that schools are ready to welcome pupils back on a full-time basis.

She was briefing the media before the return to daily attendance for all pupils from Monday.

She said during engagements with stakeholders, concerns were raised regarding the state of school infrastructure and the feasibility of accommodating all the pupils under the current circumstances.