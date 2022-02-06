South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Thousands protest vaccine mandates in Canada, further fraying nerves

06 February 2022 - 09:59 By TIMESLIVE
A protester walks with a Canadian flag near the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia during a demonstration in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Tensions boiled over at protests against vaccine mandates in two Canadian cities as demonstrations that began with frustrated truckers spread across the nation and are threatening to spill into the U.S.
A protester walks with a Canadian flag near the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia during a demonstration in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Tensions boiled over at protests against vaccine mandates in two Canadian cities as demonstrations that began with frustrated truckers spread across the nation and are threatening to spill into the U.S.
Image: James MacDonald/Bloomberg

February 06 2022 - 13:37

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga confident schools ready for full-time attendance

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga was confident on Sunday that schools are ready to welcome pupils back on a full-time basis.

She was briefing the media before the return to daily attendance for all pupils from Monday.

She said during engagements with stakeholders, concerns were raised regarding the state of school infrastructure and the feasibility of accommodating all the pupils under the current circumstances.

February 06 2022 - 12:40

'Scrap national disaster, shift Covid-19 matters to the Department of Health,' say liquor traders

As president Cyril Ramaphosa prepares to deliver his state of the nation address on Thursday, the National Liquor Traders have told him they expect him to consider scrapping the national state of disaster.

“As far as the Sona is concerned we expect the removal of the state of disaster, the transfer of the responsibility of dealing with the pandemic to the Department of Health and allowing the parliamentary process to resume to hold the executive to account on how they are dealing with Covid-19,” said NLT spokesperson Lucky Ntimane on Sunday.

February 06 2022 - 10:00

Thousands protest vaccine mandates in Canada, further fraying nerves

Thousands of people demonstrated in Canadian cities, including the financial hub Toronto, on Saturday as mostly peaceful but noisy protests against vaccine mandates spread from Ottawa, the capital.

The "Freedom Convoy" began as a movement against a Canadian vaccine requirement for cross-border truckers, but has turned into a rallying point against public health measures and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government.

“We're all sick and tired of the mandates, of the intimidation, of living in one big prison,” said Robert, a Toronto protester who did not give his last name. "We just want to go back to normal without having to take into our veins the poison which they call vaccines."

-Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Indian’ reference on drinks bill shocks customer South Africa
  2. Headache for Ramaphosa as close ally is implicated in state capture Politics
  3. WATCH | Cash van muscles off Mercedes and saves loot from robbers South Africa
  4. ‘I fought for this country,’ says defiant Lindiwe Sisulu as ANC demands answers Politics
  5. Madonsela warns Zondo’s ‘further investigation’ recommendations could lead to ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Malema vs Lamola: Shouting match at JSC hearings as Zondo interviews for chief ...
“I am not pro anybody, I am not anti anybody” — justice Zondo on allegations of ...