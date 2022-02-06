Floods leave 138 homeless in KZN

At least 138 people were left homeless when their homes were flooded during torrential rains in the eMadlangeni and Greater Kokstad local municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.

The provincial co-operative governance and traditional affairs department said on Sunday that a bridge had also collapsed on a road leading to Utrecht.

Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka said disaster management teams responded to incidents in wards 1, 2, 3 and 5 in the eMadlangeni local municipality where 16 people had to be evacuated as a result of flooding on Friday morning.

In the Greater Kokstad municipality, a river burst its banks and flooded surrounding homes in wards 9, 5 and 1.

“As a result of this, 122 people were left homeless.”

“Incidents were reported in Mfolozi where a house collapsed in ward 2 at Cici and in Mtubatuba ward 1 where two families were evacuated due to flooding. Disaster management teams are continuing with assessments that will provide a full picture of the extent of the damage experienced by municipalities,” said Hlomuka.

The Cogta department confirmed there were no reports of fatalities.

“Residents are urged to exercise extreme caution and to follow weather reports so that they stay updated on the conditions in their area,” Hlomuka added.

TimesLIVE