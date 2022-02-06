Shepherd Bushiri doing 'OK' ahead of judgment on SA witnesses at extradition hearing

Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri is doing “OK” ahead of a judgment regarding the attendance of SA witnesses at his extradition hearing.

His lawyer Wapona Kita confirmed to TimesLIVE on Sunday that the Malawi High Court was expected to deliver judgment on Tuesday on an application to review a magistrate's ruling that SA witnesses should testify in person and not virtually at the extradition hearing.

When asked how his client was doing ahead of the judgment, Kita replied: “He is OK. Nothing extraordinary.”

After the high court's judgment on Tuesday, the matter will return to the magistrate's court.

Bushiri and his wife were arrested in SA in October 2020 on charges of money laundering, fraud and theft. They were out on R200,000 bail each when they fled the country.

Should the extradition application be granted, the Bushiris will be returned to SA to face trial.

TimesLIVE