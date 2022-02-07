Appointed by Zuma and making history: 5 things to know about recommended chief justice Maya

Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) president Mandisa Maya could become SA’s first woman chief justice.

This comes after she was recommended for the position following more than eight hours of deliberation by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

JSC spokesperson Dali Mpofu said Maya was chosen by a majority vote. Other candidates included Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo, who came in second, followed by Constitutional Court justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga and acting chief justice Raymond Zondo.

The final decision will be made by President Cyril Ramaphosa after consulting with the commission and political party leaders represented in the National Assembly.

Here are five things to know about Maya:

Making history

Maya is the first female president of the SCA and the first female chancellor of the University of Mpumalanga.

Qualifications

She matriculated from St John’s College, Mthatha, and went on to obtain three degrees in law from the University of Transkei (B Proc in 1986), the University of Natal (LLB in 1988) and Duke University in the US (LLM in 1990).