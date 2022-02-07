South Africa

Appointed by Zuma and making history: 5 things to know about recommended chief justice Maya

07 February 2022 - 12:00
Supreme Court of Appeal president Mandisa Maya says there has never been a shortage of women who could take up leadership in any rung of the judiciary. File photo.
Image: ALON SKUY

Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) president Mandisa Maya could become SA’s first woman chief justice. 

This comes after she was recommended for the position following more than eight hours of deliberation by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC). 

JSC spokesperson Dali Mpofu said Maya was chosen by a majority vote. Other candidates included Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo, who came in second, followed by Constitutional Court justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga and acting chief justice Raymond Zondo.

The final decision will be made by President Cyril Ramaphosa after consulting with the commission and political party leaders represented in the National Assembly.

Here are five things to know about Maya:

Making history

Maya is the first female president of the SCA and the first female chancellor of the University of Mpumalanga.

Qualifications

She matriculated from St John’s College, Mthatha, and went on to obtain three degrees in law from the University of Transkei (B Proc in 1986), the University of Natal (LLB in 1988) and Duke University in the US (LLM in 1990).

Previous positions

Maya has worked in numerous courts and positions throughout her career, namely as an attorney’s clerk at Dazana Mafungo Inc in Mthatha, as court interpreter and prosecutor in the magistrate’s court and as a legal policy counsel and lobbyist at the Woman’s Legal Defence Fund in Washington DC in the US. 

She also worked as an assistant state law adviser, did pupillage at the Johannesburg Bar, and was a law lecturer at the University of Transkei. Other courts she worked in include Bhisho high court as an acting judge, and the Mthatha high court. 

Appointed by Zuma as SCA president

In 2017, former president Jacob Zuma appointed Maya as Supreme Court of Appeal president with immediate effect.

“Her appointment to the position elevates her to the third highest position in the judicial branch, after the chief justice and deputy chief justice of the Republic,” Zuma said at the time.

“We wish to congratulate her for being the first woman to occupy such a high position in the judiciary and wish justice Maya all the best in her new important responsibility of advancing our constitutional democracy.”

Replicating ‘many positives’ as chief justice

Asked during her interview if she would replicate the “many positives” she had achieved at the appeal court if appointed chief justice, Maya said she had no doubt she would. 

“I have no doubt that is eminently possible with the support of my colleagues, of course, who I know also have the best interest of our institution at heart,” she said.

Maya said being firm was characteristic of women from her clan name Rhadebe.

“It is a characteristic of my clan, especially the women of that clan OoRhadebe. Intombi zakwa Rhadebe ziyaziwa [Women from the Rhadebe clan are well known for being firm].”

