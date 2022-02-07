Company owner arrested in City of Johannesburg 'office burglary'

A suspected “serial burglar” — a company owner registered as a supplier — has been arrested with computer hard drives inside City of Johannesburg offices.

The 38-year-old woman was found hiding behind a door during a search of the offices in Braamfontein in the early hours of Friday morning.

City spokesperson Lucky Sindane said it was suspected that the woman was behind three previous break-ins at city offices since October 2020.

The woman was arrested by security officials who spotted a person attempting to break into the building via an emergency exit.

“They monitored her for some time as she tried. She finally succeeded and they called the Johannesburg metro police department for backup. She headed to the second floor where the IEC’s offices are. She opened PCs and took hard drives,” said Sindane, adding that the woman targeted specific devices.

“The officials entered the building and started looking for her. She heard voices and went into another office. She was found hiding behind the door,” said Sindane.