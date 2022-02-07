Court orders return of forfeited R2.4m stored in briefcase ‘to buy oysters’

The high court has ordered the return of R2.4m in cash — allegedly the proceeds of a gambling spree — and a vehicle which were declared forfeited to the state in 2019.

The full bench of the Northern Cape High Court made this order on Friday when it set aside an order made by the high court in 2019 for the forfeiture of the cash and VW Polo.

The police had stopped a vehicle at a roadblock outside Colesberg on September 21 2017 and upon searching it, discovered a locked briefcase containing R2.43m. There was also a plastic bag containing R18,240.

The man who was arrested, Jermaine Johnson, was transporting the briefcase from Pretoria to Cape Town and was supposed to deliver it to a specified person.

The R18,240 was part of R20,000, of which R5,000 was intended for fuel and other expenses and the remaining R15,000 to pay Johnson for his troubles.

Johnson and his cousin, who was with him, were arrested and charged with money laundering. However, the criminal matter was ultimately struck off the roll and charges against the two withdrawn.