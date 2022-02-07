South Africa

Covid-19: 1,228 new cases and 186 deaths in SA in past 24 hours

07 February 2022 - 21:19 By TimesLIVE
Workers put the finishing touches to a Covid-19 message encouraging Capetonians to wear masks, on a building on the corner of Buitensingel and Long streets.
Workers put the finishing touches to a Covid-19 message encouraging Capetonians to wear masks, on a building on the corner of Buitensingel and Long streets.
Image: Esa Alexander

SA recorded 1,228 new Covid-19 cases and 186 deaths in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Monday.

This means that there have been 3,625,190 total cases and 96,021 fatalities since the outbreak of the coronavirus in March 2020.

The NICD said that of the 186 deaths, eight occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours. The remainder were historical fatalities recorded as part of an ongoing audit exercise.

Of the new cases, 498 were in Gauteng, 166 were in Mpumalanga, 155 were in the Western Cape and 145 in KwaZulu-Natal.

The NICD also reported that there were 78 new hospital admissions, meaning that 4,585 people are being treated in hospital for Covid-19 related complications.

TimesLIVE

As China wants no Covid trouble, Olympians toil within a bubble

In line with its Covid-zero policy, the country has confined those involved in the Games to a city within a city
Opinion & Analysis
1 hour ago

Easing curbs in 'Covid-19-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year

Restoring normal population mobility to “Covid-19-zero regions” like China will cause some 2 million deaths in a year and the key to controlling the ...
News
11 hours ago

‘I have never washed so many corpses in one day. We were exhausted’

Turkey’s ‘ghassals’ say at the height of Covid-19 they were preparing up to 40 bodies a day. They normally wash five
World
1 hour ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Indian’ reference on drinks bill shocks customer South Africa
  2. Headache for Ramaphosa as close ally is implicated in state capture Politics
  3. ‘I fought for this country,’ says defiant Lindiwe Sisulu as ANC demands answers Politics
  4. Mandisa Maya recommended for chief justice post — but legal action looms over ... News
  5. WATCH | Cash van muscles off Mercedes and saves loot from robbers South Africa

Latest Videos

Malema vs Lamola: Shouting match at JSC hearings as Zondo interviews for chief ...
“I am not pro anybody, I am not anti anybody” — justice Zondo on allegations of ...