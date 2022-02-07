Current and former cops among 15 arrested over PPE procurement
Fifteen people have been arrested in connection with corruption at the SA Police Service for the acquisition of personal protective equipment worth about R1.9m.
The accused were arrested by a task team appointed by national commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole and the National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigating Directorate in Gauteng and Limpopo between 5am and 8am on Monday.
Six of the accused are former police officers, two are current serving police officers and one a serving administrative clerk. The rest are civilians linked to the supplier.
The accused were arrested on charges of fraud, theft, corruption and forgery arising from a scheme to unlawfully benefit a third-party supplier of latex gloves for the police nationally in April 2020.
All 15 will appear at the Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court in Palm Ridge on Tuesday.
TimesLIVE
