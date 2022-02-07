South Africa

Current and former cops among 15 arrested over PPE procurement

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
07 February 2022 - 17:06
Fifteen people, including two police officers, have been arrested in connection with corruption at the SA Police Service. Stock photo.
Fifteen people, including two police officers, have been arrested in connection with corruption at the SA Police Service. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/albund

Fifteen people have been arrested in connection with corruption at the SA Police Service for the acquisition of personal protective equipment worth about R1.9m.

The accused were arrested by a task team appointed by national commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole and the National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigating Directorate in Gauteng and Limpopo between 5am and 8am on Monday.

Six of the accused are former police officers, two are current serving police officers and one a serving administrative clerk. The rest are civilians linked to the supplier.

The accused were arrested on charges of fraud, theft, corruption and forgery arising from a scheme to unlawfully benefit a third-party supplier of latex gloves for the police nationally in April 2020.

All 15 will appear at the Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court in Palm Ridge on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

‘SA has come a long way’: Ramaphosa on corruption and xenophobia flagged by African Peer Review Mechanism

Rising inequality and unemployment, corruption, incidents of xenophobia and poor service delivery have been cited as some the challenges confronting ...
Politics
5 hours ago

Company owner arrested in City of Johannesburg 'office burglary'

A suspected "serial burglar" - a company owner registered as a supplier - has been arrested with computer hard drives inside City of Johannesburg ...
News
6 hours ago

Mondli Gungubele admits to presidency's failure to ensure wrongdoers face consequences

Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele conceded that the presidency failed to ensure the implementation of Special Investigating investigation ...
Politics
5 days ago

Help us get paid, Special Investigating Unit pleads with Ramaphosa

SIU informs Ramaphosa of challenges over R216m payment for PPE probe
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Indian’ reference on drinks bill shocks customer South Africa
  2. Headache for Ramaphosa as close ally is implicated in state capture Politics
  3. ‘I fought for this country,’ says defiant Lindiwe Sisulu as ANC demands answers Politics
  4. Mandisa Maya recommended for chief justice post — but legal action looms over ... News
  5. JSC recommends that President Ramaphosa appoint Mandisa Maya as Chief Justice South Africa

Latest Videos

Malema vs Lamola: Shouting match at JSC hearings as Zondo interviews for chief ...
“I am not pro anybody, I am not anti anybody” — justice Zondo on allegations of ...