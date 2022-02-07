Handbrake on policing as 1,169 vehicles are unavailable in Gauteng

Lenasia was second, with 10 out of service vehicles and only nine operational vehicles. De Deur had 10 out of service vehicles and 11 operational vehicles while Krugersdorp had 12 out of service vehicles and 22 operational vehicles.

When it came to detective services, Mondeor had nine vehicles off the road and 12 operational vehicles; Ekangala had seven out of service vehicles and seven operational vehicles; and Bramley had five out of service vehicles and five operational vehicles. In terms of support services, Laudium, Dube, Doornkop, Eersterust and Vaal Marina all had one out of service vehicle and one operational vehicle.

Shackleton said this was unacceptable.

“A police station unit cannot operate with only one vehicle. In the case of mechanical challenges there will then be no vehicle to use. In addition, there is no specific time frame as to when the out of service vehicles would be repaired and returned to their respective police stations,” he said.

The party said it would apply pressure on community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko to urgently liaise with Cele about the issue.

“We demand the national government must provide adequate resources to the police as our residents deserve a service that is well resourced to keep them and their belongings safe. We will conduct oversight inspections at several police stations across the province to assess whether they have adequate resources needed to fight and prevent crime,” said Shackleton.

