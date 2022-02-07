South Africa

Your Covid-19 questions answered

I’m unvaccinated and exposed to Covid-19, do I still need to self-isolate?

07 February 2022 - 07:00
Prof Jeremy Nel says in some cases by the time a patient is referred for isolation, the transmission of Covid-19 has already occurred. File image.
Image: Ruvan boshoff

The revised quarantine and isolation guidelines apply to both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals. 

Prof Jeremy Nel, a member of the ministerial advisory committee (MAC), said on Friday the committee recommended the proposed guidelines, which include the scrapping of contact tracing and isolation for asymptomatic individuals, apply equally to low and high-risk people. 

The committee proposed to the health department that contact tracing, isolation,  quarantining and Covid-19 testing for exposed individuals be discontinued with immediate effect unless the contact becomes symptomatic.

Nel said issues surrounding isolation include that testing is skewed towards symptomatic individuals, not all symptomatic individuals test and not all tests that come out negative are true negatives.

He said in some cases by the time a patient is referred for isolation, the transmission of Covid-19 has already occurred. 

The committee further recommended that isolation for symptomatic patients is reduced from 10 to seven days, but all symptomatic cases be required to wear a mask at all times from days eight to 10.

Other recommendations include:

  • scrapping of isolation for asymptomatic individuals;
  • no Covid-19 test should be performed prior to a symptomatic patient returning to work after the seven day isolation period; and 
  • the isolation rules be applied equally to vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals and to high and low risk individuals. 

MORE OF YOUR COVID-19 QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Could my shoes be spreading the coronavirus?

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the likelihood of Covid-19 being spread on shoes and infecting someone is low.
News
3 days ago

Can I get Covid-19 from second-hand smoke?

While further studies are needed to understand if second-hand smoke can lead to the spread of Covid-19, experts say it is theoretically possible.
News
5 days ago

Should I ‘sanitise’ my pets?

It is not advised to “sanitise” your pet with any potentially harmful substance to prevent Covid-19.
News
1 week ago

How should I dispose of my mask to prevent the spread of Covid-19?

The Western Cape health department says there are steps you can take to reduce the risk of spreading Covid-19 from used masks.
News
1 week ago
