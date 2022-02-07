South Africa

Julius Malema takes aim at ‘apartheid judges’

07 February 2022 - 09:01
EFF leader Julius Malema was a member of the Judicial Service Commission interview panel representing his party. File photo.
Image: ALON SKUY

EFF leader Julius Malema has weighed in on the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) panel interviews of candidates vying for the position of chief justice by taking aim at “apartheid judges” and “house negroes”.

Malema and former EFF national chairperson advocate Dali Mpofu were among the panellists who grilled acting chief justice Raymond Zondo, Constitutional Court justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, judge president of the Supreme Court of Appeal Mandisa Maya and Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo for the position.

“Apartheid judges and the house negroes are not happy at all, which makes us, the indigenous children of the continent, very happy. We love you, children of the dejected masses of our people. Never give up, the truth will always reveal itself,” Malema tweeted over the weekend.

Mpofu also appeared to be in a celebratory mood on Sunday, tweeting Malema and asking “when is the after tears?”

Malema's tweet came hours before the commission’s recommendation that President Cyril Ramaphosa appoint Maya as the next chief justice.

The commission, however, does not have the final say. Ramaphosa will make the decision on who will replace former chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng.

Others interpreted Malema’s tweet to be directed at civic organisation Freedom Under Law which last week challenged Mpofu and Malema’s membership of the panel, and called for their removal.

It said the pair were not fit to pass judgment on the ethical and professional qualities of others.

The organisation referred to an investigation into Mpofu’s conduct at the state capture inquiry when he told a colleague and her client to “shut up”.

It said Malema breached parliament’s Code of Ethical Conduct during interviews for judges by asking an inappropriate question concerning a matter in which he had a personal interest.

