South Africa

KZN mom carrying baby disappears while crossing flooded river

07 February 2022 - 13:33
Police and paramedics are conducting a search using drones and dogs after a mother and her baby were swept away in the Mvoti River in KZN on Monday morning.
Image: Medi Response

Police in KwaZulu-Natal are conducting a search for a mother and her baby after they were swept away in the Mvoti River in KwaDukuza on Monday morning.

Heavy rains in the province have caused rivers to swell after a week of flood warnings from the SA Weather Service. 

A Medi Response search and rescue (SAR) unit, together with the police K9 SAR, KwaDukuza municipal lifeguards and police divers started the search, which included deploying drones and rescue dogs to find the missing pair. 

According to Medi Response, the mother was carrying her baby on her back while crossing the river when they were both swept away.

Witnesses managed to get to safety and called for help.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

